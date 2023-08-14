Where should you draft Javonte Williams in 2023 best ball leagues?

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams entered last season looking to build upon a promising rookie campaign the year prior. Unfortunately for him, that wasn’t in the cards. He suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season and throwing the Broncos’ already struggling offense into further disarray.

Having several months to rehab, Williams is back on the field heading into the 2023 season and is 100% according to new head coach Sean Payton. Below, we’ll go over where you should target him in your best ball drafts.

What is Javonte Williams’ current ADP?

According to Fantasy Pros, Williams is currently the 24th running back in average draft position in standard leagues and the 60th player overall. That means on average, he’s floating in fifth/sixth-round territory in both 10 and 12-team leagues. This is about right considering that he’s coming off an ACL injury and fantasy managers may view him as a third or fourth RB option on their respective rosters.

What is Javonte Williams’ 2023 best ball outlook?

Williams will enter the 2023 season as the Broncos’ starting running back and barring another injury, has the chance to pick right back up from where he left off his rookie year. With Payton and new OC Joe Lombardi running the offense, there’s a chance Williams could play a big role in the passing game similar to how Payton and Lombardi utilized Alvin Kamara with the Saints. That could be a boon for best ball managers who drafted him and could potentially make him a steal.

Where should you draft Javonte Williams?

If you are bullish on Williams’ fantasy prospects this season, then I’d try to secure him no later than the fourth round. You should already have your top running back locked in by that point and locking down a production machine like Williams will only be to your benefit.