Where should you draft Alvin Kamara in 2023 best ball leagues?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in a precarious position heading into the 2023 NFL season. Kamara will serve a three-game suspension to start the year, stemming from his arrest for battery back in February of 2022. That means he will not be eligible to play until the team’s Week 4 home showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Upon his return, Kamara still poses to play a big role within the Saints’ offense and that creates a tricky situation for prospective fantasy managers heading into their drafts. Below, we’ll go over where you should target him in your best ball drafts.

What is Alvin Kamara’s current ADP?

According to Fantasy Pros, Kamara is currently the 30th running back in average draft position in standard leagues and the 57th player overall. That means on average, he’s floating in fifth/sixth-round territory in both 10 and 12-team leagues. Kamara finished last season as the 18th-ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues and his ADP being this low is a sign that fantasy managers have already taken his suspension into account and are selecting reliable backs who will be ready to go in Week 1.

What is Alvin Kamara’s 2023 best ball outlook?

Barring injury or a steep decline in play, Kamara will still get plenty of touches in a Saints offense that is now being led by Derek Carr. What has made him a valuable asset over the years are his pass-catching abilities and that comes in handy in a mode like best ball where you are rewarded for having high-ceiling players on your roster.

Where should you draft Alvin Kamara?

If you are bullish on Kamara breaking out upon his return, then I’d try to secure him in the fourth or fifth round of your drafts. By then, you should have your top running back options locked down and, if you can stand a three-week wait, then he’ll come in handy for your lineup as the league hits the midway point of the season.