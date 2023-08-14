Players to target in 2023 best ball league drafts

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us. If you’re here, you’re probably seeking out draft advice for your best ball league. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As a quick refresher, best ball is really simple. You draft a roster of players and the highest-scoring players are assembled as your starting lineup for the week. That means there’s no strategizing about who to start and who to bench. Your best-performing players get counted toward your point total. It’s that simple!

Below, we’ll go over some of the top names you should be considering during your best ball drafts.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ breakout 2022 campaign earned him status as an MVP finalist and he more than satisfied fantasy managers who rode with him as their starter. He slightly beat out Mahomes in fantasy points per game with 25.6, although he played two fewer games due to injury. His elite abilities as both a passer and a runner made him a matchup nightmare for opponents and opposing fantasy managers who had the misfortune of facing him every week.

The scary thing is he could be even better this season as he’ll once again have the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert at his disposal in the loaded Eagles’ offense. That means he’ll rack up plenty of points in best ball leagues and that makes him someone you should nab ASAP.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Ankle injuries limited Taylor last year, but he still proved productive during his outings. Through 11 games, he provided 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns and that was good enough for him to still finish the season as the 36th-ranked fantasy running back.

With the Colts potentially throwing first-round pick Anthony Richardson into the fire as the starting quarterback, they’ll need Taylor to carry the load and ease the pressure off the rookie. If he stays healthy, he return to form as one of the premier workhorse running backs in fantasy.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The fantasy hype surrounding rookie running back Bijan Robinson is already spiking and he could very well take the league by storm this year. B-Rob won the Doak Walker Award with a 1,500+ yard season at Texas last year and his impressive combine numbers boosted him into being a top 10 pick.

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder will most likely be the Day 1 starter in Atlanta and while the organization expects him to take a jump this season, they will most likely lean on their run game to carry them through. Head coach Arthur Smith will most likely use Robinson as he did with Derrick Henry as the Titans’ OC and that means plenty of touches for the dynamic rookie. Definitely consider him with one of your top picks in best ball.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson’s 2022 campaign was electric and he ended up taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. He had the sixth-best receiving season in league history, catching 111 targets for 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers made him the top fantasy receiver in all league types, as he averaged 21.7 fantasy points in PPR and accumulated 368.6 points total throughout the season.

The scary thing is that Jefferson could command even more targets with Adam Thielen departing for the Carolina Panthers. He is definitely in the class of players you would want to use a first-round pick on in your best ball leagues.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Wilson immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with upon his arrival to the league last year. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns last season, numbers that made him the 21st-ranked fantasy receiver in the league.

And consider that he put up these numbers with a revolving door of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White at quarterback. He’ll now have Aaron Rodgers throwing to him, who finally has a first-round receiver to work with after making do with what he had in Green Bay for so many seasons. The upside for Wilson as a top best ball wideout is sky-high and he’s someone you could possibly nab in the second round and get tons of value out of this year. Keep him on your radar.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

As the Ravens' offense once again dealt with injuries to several key position players last season, Andrews proved to be a reliable hand for both them and fantasy managers alike. His 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns made him the fourth-ranked fantasy tight end in 2022, averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game in PPR.

There’s a huge opportunity for the All-Pro to have a tremendous campaign this season, beginning with the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be healthy and locked in with a new long-term deal. Also consider that the new guy in charge of scheming up the Ravens’ offense is former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, whose national championship offenses heavily relied on tight end Brock Bowers. Andrews should be near the very top of your tight end board in best ball.