Best ball sleepers: Late round QBs to target in 2023 drafts

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us. If you’re here, you’re probably seeking out draft advice for your best ball league. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As a quick refresher, best ball is really simple. You draft a roster of players and the highest-scoring players are assembled as your starting lineup for the week. That means there’s no strategizing about who to start and who to bench. Your best-performing players get counted toward your point total. It’s that simple! Because of its format, best ball also incentivizes you to take some risks in later rounds of the draft by selecting players who you think have tremendous upside. If they go off in certain weeks, that’s a huge benefit to your roster. If they don’t, then they’ll most likely just be slotted onto your bench. It’s a low-risk, high-reward proposition.

Below, we’ll go over some of the sleeper names at quarterback you should be considering during your best ball drafts.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Ok, so you could debate if the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year could still be classified as a sleeper. I’ll still throw Smith in this category considering the value that you’ll get out of him in the tier right below the league’s elite. His career renaissance in Seattle was a sight to watch a year ago as he threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the team to the postseason. He was a reliable presence for fantasy managers as well, finishing the season as the fifth-ranked fantasy QB by accumulating 314.9 points throughout the year to the tune of 18.5 points per week.

Smith now enters the 2023 season with what could potentially be one the most explosive offenses in the entire league. Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Noah Fant will be the primary weapons he’ll have at his disposal and that could mean even bigger numbers for the veteran.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Many experts are bullish on Pickett making a big leap in his second year with the Steelers and there’s a chance he could quietly insert himself into the group of promising, young quarterbacks that are littered all throughout the AFC.

Pickett’s numbers were modest as a rookie a season ago, racking up 2,404 yards on 6.2 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, he was fairly accurate by completing 63% of his passes and both that and his YPA numbers should improve with further development. What will also help is having two Pro Bowl veteran receivers in Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson to catch passes, as well as another potential second-year breakout star in George Pickens. Best ball is the perfect format to buy low on Pickett stock and reap the rewards later.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Another underrated fantasy commodity is Goff, who finished last season as the 10th-ranked fantasy quarterback.

The former No. 1 overall pick has found a home in the Detroit locker room and has proven to be more than just the bridge QB that he was anticipated to be. He was one of seven gunslingers to throw over 4,300 yards last year and had 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Those numbers made him a solid fantasy option as he averaged 17.1 points per game. As the Lions continue to make strides towards being an NFC playoff contender, Goff should continue to make strides as an under-the-radar best ball option.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The old man is gone and that means it is finally Love’s time to shine in Green Bay.

Like Aaron Rodgers did with Brett Favre way back when Love spent multiple seasons patiently waiting behind Rodgers and now finally has the chance to start with the four-time MVP moving on to the Jets. There’s plenty of upside with the 2020 first-round pick, especially for someone who got to sit back and watch a future Hall of Famer at work for three years without taking much punishment on his body. With a cast of skill players that includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Aaron Jones, there’s a strong chance that he does turn into the breakout star the Packers’ brass envision. Want to get bold in your best ball draft? Take a flyer on the Green Bay QB.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Effectively cast out of Las Vegas, Carr has an opportunity to show that he still has plenty left in the tank with the Saints this season.

He was a perfectly reliable presence in his final season with the Raiders a year ago, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 24 touchdowns to net fantasy managers 15.5 points per game. While he’ll no longer have a walking cheat code in Davante Adams, he’ll have a solid arsenal in Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara (pending injuries and a potential Kamara suspension). Considering the current weak state of the NFC South at the moment, this is the perfect opportunity for a veteran like Carr to shine and put up excellent numbers while playing in a dome.