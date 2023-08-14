TEs to draft in 2023 best ball leagues

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us. If you’re here, you’re probably seeking out draft advice for your best ball league. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As a quick refresher, best ball is really simple. You draft a roster of players and the highest-scoring players are your starting lineup for the week. That means there’s no strategizing about who to start and who to bench. Your best-performing players get counted toward your point total. It’s that simple!

Below, we’ll go over some of the top names at tight end you should be considering during your best ball drafts.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

The Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce connection remained lethal in 2022 and barring injury, there’s no reason to think the veteran tight end won’t put up outstanding numbers this season. He hauled in 110 receptions for 1,338 yards, and a career-high 12 touchdowns last year as the Chiefs marched their way to another Super Bowl. Those regular season numbers made him the runaway top tight end in fantasy, accumulating 316.3 fantasy points total and 18.6 per game.

Even as there’s a continued revolving door in the KC wide receiver room, Mahomes will continue to target old reliable over the middle. If Kelce is sitting right there for you in the third or even second round of your best ball drafts, do not hesitate to snatch him before someone else does.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

As the Ravens offense once again dealt with injuries to several key position players last season, Andrews proved to be a reliable hand for both them and fantasy managers alike. His 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns made him the fourth-ranked fantasy tight end in 2022, averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game in PPR.

There’s a huge opportunity for the All-Pro to have a tremendous campaign this season, beginning with the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be healthy and locked in with a new long-term deal. Also consider that the guy in new guy in charge of scheming up the Ravens’ offense is former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, whose national championship offenses heavily relied on tight end Brock Bowers. Andrews should be near the very top of your tight end board in best ball.

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson split time between the Lions and Vikings last season and still came away with a career year. The Iowa product produced 86 receptions for 914 yards and 6 touchdowns during the campaign, satisfying managers with an average 12.7 fantasy points per game.

While Justin Jefferson is the undisputed go-to option within the Vikings’ offense, don’t sleep on Hockenson getting his fair share of looks from quarterback Kirk Cousins as well. He’s an effective tool to move the chains and his 6’5”, 248-pound frame will make him tough to defend in the red zone. He’s another quality option to consider at the top of your tight end board.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle played 15 games for the Niners last season and packed a lot of production into those outings. While he only caught 60 receptions for 765 yards, his 11 touchdowns were a career-high and he averaged 13.4 fantasy points per game in PPR.

Injuries and bruises have prevented Kittle from putting up Kelce-like numbers the past few seasons, but he’s still managed to maintain his position among the NFL’s elite tight ends. As long as he stays healthy, he’ll once again play a major role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and that will only spell blessings for best ball managers.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Engram played a big role in the Jags’ surprise run to the AFC Divisional Round and he was recently rewarded with a long-team contract. The Pro Bowler hauled in a career-high 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns throughout the regular season and had himself a big night during the team’s historic comeback against the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The veteran has now had a full year to establish a rapport with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and that could mean another breakout year this fall as the Jags try to break into the upper echelon of AFC contenders. Securing Engram would be a savvy move in your best ball leagues and one worth considering.