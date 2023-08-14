WRs to draft in 2023 best ball leagues

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us. If you’re here, you’re probably seeking out draft advice for your best ball league. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As a quick refresher, best ball is really simple. You draft a roster of players and the highest-scoring players are your starting lineup for the week. That means there’s no strategizing about who to start and who to bench. Your best-performing players get counted toward your point total. It’s that simple!

Below, we’ll go over some of the top names at wide receiver you should be considering during your best ball drafts.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson’s 2022 campaign was electric and he ended up taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. He had the sixth-best receiving season in league history, catching 111 targets for 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers made him the top fantasy receiver in all league types, as he averaged 21.7 fantasy points in PPR and accumulated 368.6 points total throughout the season.

The scary thing is that Jefferson could command even more targets with Adam Thielen departing for the Carolina Panthers. He is definitely in the class of players you would want to use a first-round pick on in your best ball leagues.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Hill was as good as advertised in his debut season with the Dolphins last year and the multi-time All-Pro wideout managed to have a career season. He caught 119 targets for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, making him the second-ranked fantasy receiver with an average of 20.1 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

Hill has proven himself as a cheat code for any offense and his blazing speed makes him a threat for an explosive play every single time he touches the ball. Assuming that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy throughout the 2023 campaign, the 5’10” veteran should once again yield elite numbers in best ball this year.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Jefferson’s LSU teammate Chase is another game-breaking wideout worth using a first-round pick in your best ball drafts. He was once again electric for the dynamic Bengals’ offense, catching 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers made him the 11th-ranked fantasy wideout in 2022 and consider that he was able to accomplish this despite missing a month of the season with a hip injury.

Even with another 1,000-yard receiver in Tee Higgins starting opposite him, Chase will still be the go-to target for quarterback Joe Burrow. If he plays close to a full season, you can expect him to once again be one of the top fantasy receivers in the league.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Wilson immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with upon his arrival to the league last year. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns last season, numbers that made him the 21st-ranked fantasy receiver in the league.

And consider that he put up these numbers with a revolving door of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White at quarterback. He’ll now have Aaron Rodgers throwing to him, who finally has a first-round receiver to work with after making do with what he had in Green Bay for so many seasons. The upside for Wilson as a top best ball wideout is sky-high and he’s someone you could possibly nab in the second round and get tons of value out of this year. Keep him on your radar.

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans willingly traded Brown to the Eagles last season and that proved to be a grievous mistake for the AFC South franchise. With a surprise MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts at quarterback, Brown had a career year with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns as Philly made a run to the Super Bowl. Those stats made him the No. 6 fantasy wideout in 2022, clocking roughly 300 cumulative fantasy points in PPR to the tune of 17.6 fantasy points per game.

Even with an absolutely loaded roster around him on offense, Brown could very well be a top-10 fantasy receiver again this year. Give him a strong look when going through your best ball drafts.