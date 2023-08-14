QBs to draft in 2023 best ball leagues

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us. If you’re here, you’re probably seeking out draft advice for your best ball league. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As a quick refresher, best ball is really simple. You draft a roster of players and the highest-scoring players are assembled as your starting lineup for the week. That means there’s no strategizing about who to start and who to bench. Your best-performing players get counted toward your point total. It’s that simple!

Below, we’ll go over some of the top names at quarterback you should be considering during your best ball drafts.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Mahomes if you have the chance. That’s it, I don’t need to say more. You could apply this strategy to any fantasy football league type.

Mahomes was the top fantasy quarterback in 2022, accumulating 428.4 points throughout the regular season. He excelled with a career-high 5,250 passing yards, 358 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns to once again stamp himself as the game’s premier quarterback. Drafting him is a no-brainer and barring injury, you’re going to get a big-time return on your investment here.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ breakout 2022 campaign earned him status as an MVP finalist and he more than satisfied fantasy managers who rode with him as their starter. He slightly beat out Mahomes in fantasy points per game with 25.6, although he played two fewer games due to injury. His elite abilities as both a passer and a runner made him a matchup nightmare for opponents and opposing fantasy managers who had the misfortune of facing him every week.

The scary thing is he could be even better this season as he’ll once again have the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert at his disposal in the loaded Eagles’ offense. That means he’ll rack up plenty of points in best-ball leagues and that makes him someone you should nab ASAP.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen has been Mr. Reliable for both the Bills and fantasy managers alike for a while now. The Madden ‘24 cover athlete has posted three straight seasons of 4,200+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns, along with two straight seasons of 700+ rushing yards and 6+ rushing touchdowns.

Allen ranked right behind Mahomes in cumulative fantasy points last year with 412.4 and projects to put up similar numbers this season should he stay healthy. That’s why he’s in the elite class of quarterbacks to circle for your best ball league.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Shiesty was the fourth-ranked fantasy quarterback in the league last year and he’s another one of these elite signal-callers who should continue piling up numbers barring injury. He threw for 4,475 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns in 2022 but also ran for a career-high 257 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Burrow has the pleasure of throwing to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the Bengals’ offense, which is basically having two cheat codes at your disposal. As long as their playmakers continue to ball out, Burrow’s numbers will continue to maintain near the top of the league and that makes him all the more valuable as a fantasy commodity.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson finally put his contract dispute to bed in the offseason and will be a Baltimore Raven for the foreseeable future. He now sets his sights on returning to form and he’ll have more help on offense.

The Ravens added veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and the 30-year-old wideout could form a dangerous connection with Jackson should he return to his pre-ACL tear form. They also drafted speedy rookie Zay Flowers, who could be a game-breaker in the same mold as Tyreek Hill. Combine that with returning skill guys like Mark Andrews and JK Dobbins and the 2019 NFL MVP could vault back up to being one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the league. Of course, best ball managers should be cognizant of his recent injury history. But the upside of what he could do this year is worth the risk.