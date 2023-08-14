Gerald Everett: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Last season was a career year for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett. He set new personal bests in most of the major receiving categories. And it still might not have been enough to make him a long-term fixture with the Chargers, much less a reliable option for fantasy football lineups.

2023 Fantasy Football: Gerald Everett Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In Everertt’s first season with the Chargers, he caught 58 passes on 87 targets for 555 yards, all career highs. He also scored four touchdowns, matching the career-best number he set the year before with the Seahawks.

Despite that, there was still talk during the offseason that Everett might get released by the Chargers, a cap casualty, and that the Chargers would pursue free-agent replacements. However, neither of those things happened, and Everett is back for at least one more year as the Bolts’ top tight end.

Updated Chargers outlook

What the Chargers did do this offseason is bring in another pass catcher, drafting TCU’s Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick. The new addition joins Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the team’s top three receivers and points to fewer targets for Everett. There’s also running back Austin Ekeler, who caught more than 100 passes last season, as one of quarterback Justin Herbert’s preferred options for finding soft spots in defenses underneath. He should once again be a big part of the passing offense this year.

The Chargers also brought in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who previously with the Cowboys. Bringing in Moore is notable because he brings a more aggressive downfield style. He also had a knack for using his tight end in Dallas, in that case, Dalton Schultz.

Best-case scenario

If Everett earns the trust of Moore, it’s possible that he could turn into a more frequent option in the passing game, someone else to help exploit soft spots in coverage and keep the chains moving. In that case, he could post numbers this season exceeding his 2022 totals by a little bit.

Worst-case scenario

With so many other pass-catching options, Everett could become a ghost, putting up paltry receiving stats.

Prediction

It’s unlikely that Everett is going to match his production from last season, but he should get enough work to be a decent TE2 in most fantasy football lineups.