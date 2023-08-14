Zach Ertz: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Tight end Zach Ertz got off to a promising start with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded to them from the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2021. But last year, his season was marred by a serious knee injury, leaving a cloud and lots of question marks hanging over the veteran for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Zach Ertz Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In 10 games last season, Ertz caught 47 passes on 69 targets for 406 yards and four touchdowns. But in Week 10 he suffered a knee injury that required surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, ending his season.

Updated Cardinals outlook

The Cardinals are among the candidates to be the worst team in the NFL this season. There’s not much going for them, and it’s still unclear if quarterback Kyler Murray, who also suffered a knee injury last year, will be ready to go when the season starts. If not, Colt McCoy will be starting. And after cutting DeAndre Hopkins this spring, the only pass catcher of note in this offense is Marquise Brown. That could bode well for Ertz, as a safety blanket of sorts, if he can be healthy in time for the start of the season.

Best-case scenario

If Ertz gets healthy and close to normal by Week 1, he could be in line for a heavy volume of targets this season. The old days of 900 to 1,000 yards are probably over—he turns 33 in November—but he could see enough targets to be a viable TE2 with some TE1 upside.

Worst-case scenario

Ertz is getting up there, and his recent injury history doesn’t leave much hope for a big rebound this season. It’s possible that we could see a middling tight end who struggles to gain more than 500 yards over the course of a season.

Prediction

Ertz probably shouldn’t be your first option for a tight end in your fantasy football lineup. Sure, he could rebound and have a solid season as one of a few viable receiving options in Arizona, but at this point, that’s a risky proposition. It’s best to wait and see how healthy he is going into the season before taking a chance on him as a TE2.