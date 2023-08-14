Evan Engram: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Evan Engram had quite the 2022 season. After signing a one-year, $9 million ‘prove-it’ deal with the Jaguars in the offseason, Engram did exactly that, setting a new career-high in receiving yards while putting together his most consistent season as a pro. Here’s how Engram can improve upon that in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Evan Engram Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Engram finished his 2022 season with 766 yards receiving, 73 receptions and four touchdowns on a Jaguars team that made it to the playoffs. That strong play continued in the postseason, as Engram tallied 124 yards and a touchdown in his first two postseason games. Perhaps the biggest positive sign was Engram's availability, as he played in 14 games for just the second time in his six-year career.

Updated Jaguars outlook

The Jaguars signed Engram to a contract extension in the offseason as a part of a pure offensive overhaul, as new acquisition Calvin Ridley joins fellow wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones as complements to Engram.

Best-case scenario

Engram’s ascension continues with another dynamic season that showcases his ability to beat the defense in multiple different ways. Not only does Engram have the speed to take the top off a defense (especially if he’s matched up with a linebacker), but Engram also spent last season showcasing his ability to make tough catches in the trenches. For him to have a good season, both of those things will need to continue.

Worst-case scenario

Engram gets crunched in the numbers game. Along with the aforementioned weapons at wide receiver, the Jaguars also drafted tight end Brenton Strange in the second round, which could lead to the ball not making its way to Engram -- especially if the injury bug pops up for Engram.

Prediction

Engram will have a solid if unspectacular season. It’s only natural to expect some regression from him due to defenses having a full year of film of him in Jacksonville’s offense, along with Trevor Lawrence now having other options to throw to. Engram has enough talent that he’ll still have some games where puts up big numbers, but he won’t be the ‘start-and-forget’ tight end that he was last season.