David Njoku: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

It’s hard to believe David Njoku is just 26. For most of the first five years of Njoku’s time in the NFL, he was a player who was known more for potential than on-field results. Then last season happened, as Njoku took a huge step forward and emerged as one of the more reliable tight ends in the NFL. Here’s what his 2023 season could look like.

2023 Fantasy Football: David Njoku Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Njoku put together a career year last season, finishing with a career-high in receptions (58), along with tying his career-high in touchdowns (four) and finishing nine yards away from tying his career-high in receiving yards (628). That said, his production dipped as the season went on, and he only averaged 9.1 PPR points in the five games he played with Deshaun Watson.

Updated Browns outlook

The Browns refilled the skill position cupboard in the offseason by signing TE Jordan Akins and WR Marquise Goodwin, along with trading two picks to the Jets for WR Elijah Moore. Deshaun Watson will also be back for a full season after serving an 11-game suspension last season. Watson threw for 1,107 yards and just seven touchdowns to go with five picks last season.

Best-case scenario

Njoku continues to grow on his strong showing last season and continues to emerge as a strong-handed target for Watson. Njoku’s catch rate climbs above 80% (it was at 72.5% last season) and he finally clears the 60-catch plateau.

Worst-case scenario

Watson continues to shut Njoku out, with Akins (Watson’s teammate in Houston) eventually passing Njoku on the depth chart. Watson’s never been a huge fan of targeting tight ends (a Watson-led team has yet to have a tight end clear 500 yards in a season), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Njoku to become a fourth or fifth option.

Prediction

This will be a classic ‘wait and see’ season when it comes to Njoku’s fantasy value. Not only do the Browns have a tough opening schedule (four of their first five games are against teams that were in the playoffs last year), but we also have to wait and see if Watson ends up using Njoku. I think Njoku sets a new career-high in touchdowns, but his receiving yards dropped significantly. Target him as a TE2 with TE1 upside.