Pat Freiermuth: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After a strong rookie season in 2021, Pat Freiermuth took another step forward last season while the Steelers worked to get rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett involved in the offense. Here’s a look at how Freiermuth can improve on his fantasy value in year three.

2023 Fantasy Football: Pat Freiermuth Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Last year, Freiermuth set a new career-high in receiving yards (732) while improving on his yards per reception (11.2). He had just two touchdowns, but part of that can be attributed to the drop in quarterback production due to Pickett working through the growing pains of his rookie season. Freiermuth has the third most targets, second most receptions, sixth most yards, and fifth most touchdowns over the first two seasons of any tight end in NFL history.

Updated Steelers outlook

The Steelers made several additions to the offensive line, which could help Freiermuth’s fantasy outlook. On top of that, Pittsburgh should have an improved offense with quarterback Kenny Pickett feeling more comfortable in his second professional season.

Best-case scenario

Freiermuth continues his ascension toward becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL. A second training camp with Pickett does wonders, and strong seasons from Najee Harris and George Pickens allow Freiermuth to thrive in the holes they help create in the defense.

Worst-case scenario

Some significant injury limits Freiermuth -- or ends his season early. Even if Pickett takes a step back, Freiermuth still holds value, as the Steelers showed last season that they’ll make an effort to get him the ball even if the rest of their offense isn’t clicking.

Prediction

Freiermuth ends the season as a top-five tight end and looks poised to take Travis Kelce’s spot as the top tight end in fantasy. The Steelers spent the offseason improving their offense as a whole, which should lead to a strong season from Pickett, and, in turn, Freiermuth. Expect him to put up his first 1,000-yard season along with tallying five touchdown receptions.