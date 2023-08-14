Kyle Pitts: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After the 2021 NFL season, Kyle Pitts looked like one of the biggest budding stars in the NFL, as he finished his rookie season with 1,026 receiving yards despite playing the first half of the season at just 20 years old. Pitts’ yardage total set a new Atlanta rookie record for receiving yards, and he finished 51 yards away from breaking Mike Ditka’s record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

Pitts was also the first rookie tight end with over 60 receptions and 900 receiving yards. He also broke Atlanta’s rookie record for receiving yards in 2021.

All that hype took a backseat last season, however, as Pitts turned in a disappointing season where he only tallied 356 yards in 10 games. Here’s a look at what you can expect from the 22-year-old tight end this season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Kyle Pitts Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Pitts 2022 season went about as poorly as it could have gone. While Pitts only found the end zone once in 2021, his unique blend of size and speed allowed for him to clear 1,000 yards receiving, which helped him provide value. That wasn’t the case at all last season, as Pitts failed to clear 50 yards in eight of his ten games last season before being shut down at the end of November after he had surgery to repair the MCL in his right knee.

Updated Falcons outlook

The Falcons’ projected win total is 8.5 games, which is due in large part to their uncertainty behind center. However, the team made some substantial investments in defense that could help in an NFC South that looks wide open to everyone not named the Buccaneers. They’re going to enter the season with second-year starter Desmond Ridder behind center. Ridder played in Atlanta’s final four games last season and threw 708 yards and two touchdowns. He has yet to play with Ridder. Additionally, the team selected running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick in the draft, which gives Ridder another weapon (and another weapon for defenses to have to consider).

Best-case scenario

Pitts finds his 2021 form -- just with more touchdowns.

If Pitts stays healthy, he’s one of the best skill positions in the NFL and should feast on secondaries that will be opened up because of Robinson’s skill on the ground.

Worst-case scenario

It’s another lost season. As we saw last year, Pitts can disappear, whether it’s due to play calling, his inability to get open, or both. If Pitts still isn’t 100% at the start of the season, then it isn’t hard to see him spending another season as an offensive afterthought.

Prediction

Pitts is a must-grab in fantasy, so long as you’re smart about it. He might not clear 1,000 receiving yards again, but he should have a big season in the touchdown and reception department, due in large part to becoming a safety blanket for Ridder. He should be a lock to finish as a top-10 tight end.