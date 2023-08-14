Dallas Goedert: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert spent his first full season playing without former teammate Zach Ertz and performed well aside from missing five games.

2023 Fantasy Football: Dallas Goedert Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Goedert appeared in just 12 games last season due to a shoulder injury, and his numbers would obviously have looked much better if he was able to stay healthy all year. He caught 55-of-69 targets for 702 yards with three touchdowns, but it’s highly likely Goedert would’ve had career highs in everything except for potential touchdowns had he played more games.

Updated Eagles outlook

Philadelphia didn’t make many changes in the passing game aside from Brian Johnson getting promoted to take over as the offensive coordinator. This is a strong offense that should be set up for more success this season as the Eagles look for another shot at the Super Bowl.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario might just be for Goedert to do exactly what he was on pace for last season without an injury. If he stays healthy, there’s a lot to like about him this season. Goedert doesn’t quite have the upside to be inside the top tier at the tight end position but if touchdowns increase, he’s comfortably inside the top five.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for Goedert to fail to take advantage of an opportunity with more injury issues. There aren’t many reasons for this offense to be all that different, but it’s possible Philadelphia tries to get wide receivers more involved, which takes away opportunities for tight ends with the new OC.

Prediction

Goedert should be a quality starting tight end in standard leagues as a player who won’t leave you with a goose egg on Sundays but probably won’t go off for a massive fantasy day. He’s a steady option at the position and will finish within the top five or top 10 range among tight ends.