Mark Andrews: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews developed into one of the top fantasy football tight ends in the league and will look to keep that rolling into the 2023 season. Andrews took a tiny step back statistically last year but is still one of the most reliable players at the position.

2023 Fantasy Football: Mark Andrews Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Coming off a dominant 2021 year with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, Andrews finished last season with 73 receptions on 113 targets for 847 yards and five TDs. He’s still a top target for Lamar Jackson, but wide receivers continue to become a larger part of the passing game.

Updated Ravens outlook

The Ravens signed Jackson to a long-term deal this offseason, and he is certainly comfortable throwing Andrews’ way. Another significant move to watch for is Baltimore landing former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Baltimore signed veteran wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor to one-year contracts this offseason.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for Andrews to become an even bigger part of the offense with Monken coming to town. Georgia took advantage of elite tight ends with him in charge of that side of the ball, and Andrews can certainly be called one of the top at the position. It might be tough to surpass Travis Kelce, but there’s a possibility for Andrews to be the top fantasy tight end in 2023 if all goes well.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for you to spend a fairly high fantasy draft pick on a player who performs like an average tight end you could’ve gotten rounds earlier. Andrews should have a fairly high floor but if the offense continues to move toward more wide receiver targets, there isn’t a ton of value on him for what you must do to get him.

Prediction

Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the game and will perform that way this season. There isn’t a ton of risk in adding him because you know what you’re getting. A complete dud of a season is difficult to imagine outside of an injury, and the arrival of Monken could skyrocket his upside. He’ll finish as a top-three tight end in 2023.