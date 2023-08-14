Travis Kelce: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Travis Kelce has reliably been the best tight end—and among the best receivers, period—in fantasy football for a while now. But, as he enters his age 34 season, can the Kansas City Chiefs phenom keep it up for another year or more?

2023 Fantasy Football: Travis Kelce Profile

Recap of 2022 season

For the regular season, Kelce finished with 110 receptions on 152 targets, 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He was second in the NFL for receptions and receiving touchdowns, and his yardage totals put him inside the top 10. Those were also career highs for targets, receptions, and touchdowns, and his second-best season for receiving yards.

Updated Chiefs outlook

The Chiefs have a good group of wide receivers this year, having added Rashee Rice in the second round of the draft. If Kadarius Toney can stay healthy, he could see an increased role in the offense. Second-year receiver Skyy Moore could be in line for more looks too, having had an understudy year to pick up the complexities of the team’s playbook. But Kelce should still be Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target for the year.

Best-case scenario

It’s hard to see Kelce matching last year’s numbers, but he could certainly do just that. He’ll be one of the top three tight ends in production this year, and he’s the safest bet to lead that group too.

Worst-case scenario

A slow year from Kelce is still a great year for a tight end in fantasy football. Outside of an injury, there’s just no realistic situation where Kelce can’t be your TE1 this season. However, we could see someone like Mark Andrews or a healthy George Kittle elbow him out of the top spot for production totals.

Prediction

Kelce’s a safe bet for fantasy lineups, and unless you’ve got someone like Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, or Ja’Marr Chase on your roster, he’ll probably be your leading pass catcher overall, making him a great player to have in any format.