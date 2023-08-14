Raiders WR Davante Adams: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Entering 2023, Davante Adams remains one of the premier pass-catchers in the NFL. However, for the second consecutive year, the circumstances around him have shifted dramatically. How the 30-year-old receiver responds to these new circumstances will largely dictate how well both he and the Las Vegas Raiders offense performs this season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Davante Adams Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams delivered more or less as expected. His 100 catches and 1,516 receiving yards ranked 10th and third, respectively, while his 14 receiving touchdowns led the entire league. This production came despite issues with the Las Vegas offense in its first run under head coach Josh McDaniels and its final year with QB Derek Carr at the controls. The team benched Carr during the final stretch of 2022, leading to a change under center this offseason.

Updated Raiders outlook

After jettisoning Carr in February, the Raiders turned to former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. The new union has already raised some questions as Garoppolo reportedly could not pass his physical before signing and doesn’t have a clear return date. McDaniels stressed that the team doesn’t feel worried about his availability, but Garoppolo’s injury history makes the matter concerning nonetheless.

Best-case scenario

If Garoppolo manages to return to the field and stay there, the Raiders' offense could match the overall efficiency it displayed in 2022 (17th in DVOA, 15th weighted). The look of the system could change, however, as Garoppolo has funneled more passes to the middle of the field than many of his contemporaries. Adams can do plenty of damage there, and another season of 100-plus catches for north of 1,300 or more yards and double-digit touchdowns seems highly attainable — health permitting.

Worst-case scenario

If Garoppolo can’t stay on the field or even return to it, life for the Raiders’ top wideout will become a lot harder. Adams has delivered well enough without his starting quarterback — he accounted for 10 touchdowns in 2018 despite Brett Hundley starting most of the games — but his overall production would take a noticeable plunge. That would push him from WR1 status to somewhere in mid-to-low WR2 territory.

Prediction

Garoppolo probably won’t replicate his best moments from San Francisco, but he should do enough to keep Adams as a top fantasy wideout. In doing so, Adams should reach some huge career milestones, including 800 total receptions, 10,000 yards, and perhaps even 100 touchdowns.