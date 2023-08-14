Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Calling the Seattle Seahawks a run-first team would be an understatement. Still, despite the coaches putting a cap on the passing game, they still managed to air it out last season. And how can you not with a pair of wideouts like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett? Metcalf finished the season with the team lead in both catches and yardage. He enters the 2023 season with even bigger expectations.

2023 Fantasy Football: DK Metcalf Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Metcalf caught 90 passes on 141 targets, turning those catches into 1,048 yards and half a dozen touchdowns. It was the second time in four seasons he topped the 1,000-yard mark, but his scoring totals dipped by half from 2021.

Updated Seahawks outlook

The core of Seattle’s offense is back again, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in the second season of his deferred career breakout, with Metcalf and Lockett as his main targets. However, Seattle added a third stud receiver to the mix this offseason, taking Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick in the draft.

The new addition will most likely eat into the target totals for Metcalf and Lockett. However, having a trio of receivers — each of them worthy of being a No. 1 on their own — could signal a lot more passing this season in Seattle.

Best case scenario

It’s hard to say exactly how those targets are going to be distributed, but with defenses left in chaos trying to defend them all, Metcalf could still produce career highs in 2023. Metcalf was second in red zone targets last season, and if that trend continues, he could get back to producing double-digit touchdown totals.

Worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario is that he gets boxed out by his own teammates. With Seattle still determined to run the ball and another big-time receiver to command targets, Metcalf’s production numbers could slip into WR3 territory.

Prediction

While another 90 receptions probably aren’t in the cards for Metcalf this season, he should still produce enough to be a worthy addition to any fantasy football roster. The fact that he’s a matchup nightmare in the red zone boosts his scoring potential too.