Quentin Johnston: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston will look to hit the ground running in his first NFL season. The franchise spent the 21st overall pick on the former TCU Horned Frogs wideout this spring.

2023 Fantasy Football: Quentin Johnston Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Johnston spent three seasons with TCU and put together his breakout season as a junior in 2022. He was a big part of the Horned Frogs team that reached the national championship game and played in 14 games throughout the season. Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards with six touchdowns.

Updated Chargers outlook

Los Angeles has a lot of the same offensive weapons back this season in the passing game with Justin Herbert tossing to wide receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Head coach Dennis Allen will return, but the Chargers made a big acquisition with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for Johnston to prove to the coaching staff he can figure things out right away and become a major contributor right out of the gate. It usually takes wide receivers some time to figure things out at the NFL level with the increase in competition but if Johnston is ahead of the curve, he has the athleticism to become a regular starter in fantasy football formats.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario is for Johnston to perform like most rookie wide receivers do. If that’s the case, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be anything other than a wideout to stash on the bench for the entirety of the season. It’s tough to know when a rookie WR will go off with little consistency from week to week.

Prediction

Johnston has massive upside with a significant downside, so there are a lot of ways his rookie season will go. He’s in a decent position behind two veterans with Allen and Williams, and a successful season might be just showing progress down the stretch. He probably won’t have a ton of fantasy value in Year 1, but there’s still a lot to love about how his career projects.