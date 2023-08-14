Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After a breakout season, Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb took a big step in 2022 toward being considered one of the top wideouts in the NFL. His breakout season helped the Cowboys clinch a playoff berth and advance to the Divisional Round before losing to the 49ers. Dallas remains a contender in the NFC and expectations will be high for Lamb. Here we’ll go over his outlook for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football: CeeDee Lamb Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Lamb broke out and improved on his second NFL season in 2022. He finished sixth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,359 on 107 receptions for nine TDs. That helped Lamb finish in the same position in terms of fantasy football. He was QB Dak Prescott’s top target and should continue to be the No. 1 wideout for the Cowboys.

Updated Cowboys outlook

There were a few notable moves for Dallas this offseason. Ezekiel Elliott isn’t being retained at RB, clearing the path for Tony Pollard to be an every-down player. RB Deuce Vaughn was drafted out of Kansas State in 2023. The Cowboys signed FA WR Brandin Cooks to provide some depth and stability at the position along with Michael Gallup, who is healthy.

Best case scenario

The best case for Lamb is to continue doing what he’s been doing. Finishing right outside the top-5 of WRs in fantasy should be the expectation. Because of his ability, Lamb’s ceiling is the best WR in fantasy and the NFL. Maybe Lamb doesn’t perform as well as Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase, but behind those two would be best-case. Getting to 1,500 receiving yards, over 100 receptions and double-digit TDs is what fantasy managers want.

Worst case scenario

Injuries feel like a worst-case scenario for Lamb. It’s hard to see the Cowboys regressing, but that’s possible. Also, if Prescott goes down again, Lamb’s numbers wouldn’t definitely take a hit. But really as long as the Cowboys’ offense looks similar to last season, there’s no reason Lamb can’t finish with similar numbers. An outside force feels like the only thing that could derail Lamb’s season.

Prediction

Lamb either sets career highs in receiving yards and TDs or he comes very close to doing so. It’s hard to see Lamb not producing similar to what he did in 2022 as long as Prescott is healthy. The Cowboys will have a tough schedule but it also means a lot of high-scoring games, great for fantasy points. Lamb should be a shoo-in for the top-10 WRs in fantasy football. Somewhere in the WR5-8 range feels right.