Romeo Doubs: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers made the biggest move of the offseason, trading away four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers after an 18-year run with the franchise. That departure most obviously impacts Jordan Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent. But the move will also affect Romeo Doubs and the rest of the team’s receiving corps.

2023 Fantasy Football: Romeo Doubs Profile

Recap of 2022 season

While Christian Watson entered the 2022 training camp as the heir apparent to All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, Doubs became the darling of the offseason instead. That momentum carried into the regular season, as Doubs worked his way into a starting role with some flashes of brilliance. A high-ankle sprain suffered early in Week 9 derailed his season, however. Even after he returned, the juice he displayed earlier appeared diminished. Doubs finished the year with 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Updated Packers outlook

The ascension of Love under center complicates the projections for virtually every member of the Packers offense and the team as a whole. The early word out of organized-team activities suggests Doubs has the strongest on-field rapport with Love, though the mileage on those observations can vary. If Doubs can build off his strong start from 2022, he could become Love’s most-targeted receiver even if Watson will still likely serve as the focal point of the passing game.

Best-case scenario

Doubs grows into a reliable outlet on third downs and in the red zone, leading to a significant uptick in touchdowns among other categories. Watson probably still outpaces Doubs in overall production, but Doubs becomes the security blanket in the Packers' offense.

Worst-case scenario

Love performs poorly and the offense struggles as a result. Granted, Doubs appears better positioned in such a scenario relative to Watson, a deep threat. Still, Doubs probably wouldn’t see much attention from a fantasy perspective in 2023 should such a scenario unfold.

Prediction

Love has attempted just 83 passes so far in his career, so any projection for him or his pass catchers will mostly build off how the Packers have conducted their offseason. Trading Rodgers to promote Love represents a vote of confidence even if it doesn’t guarantee performance. The little bit he showed in 2022 — his outing against the Philadelphia Eagles — suggests that he can deliver within the structure of the offense. Given the role Doubs has carved out in the offense, a stat line of 60 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns doesn’t seem out of reach.