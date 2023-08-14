Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

For being one of the most reliable and consistent wide receivers in the league, Brandin Cooks has been shopped around. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints and has played for the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and now Dallas Cowboys in his soon-to-be 10-year career. As he joins his fifth NFL team, let’s take a look at his 2023 fantasy football player profile.

2023 Fantasy Football: Brandin Cooks Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Cooks played in 13 games last season with the Texans. He had a mix of Davis Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel throwing him the ball. Cooks finished with 57 receptions on 93 targets for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Updated Cowboys outlook

Ahead of the 2022 season, Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. This upgraded CeeDee Lamb to the WR1 on the team, showing the Cowboys' faith in him. He looks like the WR1, but Dallas lacked a WR2 last season as Michael Gallup was still recovering from his torn ACL. Now, without TE Dalton Schultz to rely on, Lamb will be the WR1, Cooks slots in as the WR2 and Gallup can excel as the WR3 as the top targets for Dak Prescott.

Best case scenario

Cooks finished as the WR49 in half-PPR scoring last season. He finished 2021 as the WR20 and 2020 as the WR15. The difference between those seasons and this one is that Cooks will be the WR2 and not the focal point of the passing attack. This will hurt his value, but he should still see a consistent target share if he can stay healthy. His best-case scenario would have him finishing as a WR2 or high-end WR3.

Worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario for Cooks is that he disappears in the passing game. He could end up being the fourth target behind Lamb, Gallup and running back Tony Pollard, who Prescott has more experience playing with. Prescott is also known for leaning on the tight end, so Jake Ferguson (or whoever emerges) could be more involved than expected. If these things happen, Cooks could be largely irrelevant in fantasy, finishing as a WR4 or worse.

Prediction

We have seen offenses sustain a run game and two fantasy-relevant wide receivers. This is likely going to come down to whether or not Cooks and Prescott get on the same page. Seeing as the veteran has been able to with all of the quarterbacks that he has previously played with, his upside is solid. Cooks should finish in the WR24-30 range.