49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers drafted wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s dealt with a number of different issues at the quarterback position but has still been able to produce. He’s slowly improved through his time in the NFL and some think he will have a breakout season in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Brandon Aiyuk Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Aiyuk had the best season of his career in 2022. He played in every game for the 49ers and had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards with eight touchdowns. By standard fantasy football scoring, Aiyuk finished as the WR15 and averaged almost nine points per game, which is solid for standard.

Updated 49ers outlook

There are still some questions at the quarterback position for the 49ers. Brock Purdy had surgery on his elbow and the 49ers hope he’s ready for the start of the season. There haven't been any major changes to the 49ers offense this offseason. RB Christian McCaffrey will likely have an even bigger role as he will have spent a whole offseason with the team. QB Trey Lance also recovered from his fractured ankle sustained early in 2022.

Best-case scenario

Aiyuk jumping to a top-10 fantasy wide receiver in scoring is the best case for him. We have seen his numbers improve every season and there is good reason to believe those numbers will improve again. Aiyuk will be working with Lance, who should be the starter coming out of preseason. We could see 80 receptions for 1,200 yards and 8-9 touchdowns from Aiyuk if all goes right.

Worst-case scenario

The quarterback issues could have a negative impact on his numbers. If Lance starts the season as the starting quarterback and then they move to Brock Purdy at some point, it could have a negative impact on the offense. The worst case for Aiyuk would be dropping to WR20. Finishing with less than 70 receptions for 800-900 yards and 6-7 touchdowns.

Prediction

If Purdy stays healthy and can get the offense moving, there’s no reason why Aiyuk can’t finish somewhere within the top 20 fantasy wideouts this season. Deebo Samuel is the top receiving option and TE George Kittle will soak up targets. Plus, CMC will get a lot of work in the passing game. Still, Aiyuk has plenty of play-making ability and there’s no reason all four can’t thrive in a very strong system under Kyle Shanahan.