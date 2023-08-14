Treylon Burks: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Following a difficult start to his NFL career, Treylon Burks has shown glimpses of his tantalizing potential throughout his rookie year and in the offseason. With the signing of DeAndre Hopkins to be the team’s No. 1 receiver, the Tennessee Titans can see if the second-year receiver will blossom under Nuk’s tutelage.

2023 Fantasy Football: Treylon Burks Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Because of his own injuries—he played just 11 games—and the team’s struggles, Burks didn’t produce numbers on par with the preseason hype of the guy who was tabbed to replace AJ Brown. Through those 11 games, he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown. He was second to Robert Woods among the Tennessee receivers.

Updated Titans outlook

It’s a lot of good news, and bad news for Burks here.

On the bright side, the Titans brought back Ryan Tannehill to be the team’s starting QB. However, if the team struggles then they won’t hesitate to see what they have in Will Levis. That being said, it could’ve been a lot worse if the Titans traded up for a rookie QB, which would’ve hurt his ceiling in Year 2.

On the other hand, the Titans did sign Hopkins to be the team’s top receiving threat, which stunts Burks’ growth and will hinder his potential in 2023.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario for Burks is he continues to develop and makes the leap as the Titans’ top wideout for the near future. Hopkins isn’t getting any younger and Tennessee is desperate for young players to emerge. It’s not out of the question to think that Burks takes such a jump in his second season that he becomes Tannehill’s favorite target.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario for Burks is that Hopkins becomes the only viable target in a run-first offense and the second-year pass-catcher fails to reach his potential.

If the Titans stumble early then Tennessee could hand the keys to Levis. That would be bad news, fantasy-wise, for every Titans pass-catcher.

Prediction

No matter what, assuming he stays healthy, Burks should post better numbers than he did last year.

Still, as the No. 2 or 3 target in a run-first offense means you shouldn’t expect an amazing fantasy football season from Burks.