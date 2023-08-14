Packers WR Christian Watson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers made the biggest move of the offseason, trading away four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an 18-year run with the franchise. That departure most obviously impacts Jordan Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent. But the move will also affect the team’s receiving corps, a group headlined by Christian Watson.

2023 Fantasy Football: Christian Watson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

The Packers’ move to trade up for Watson during the 2022 NFL Draft along with the departure of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams the same offseason put the rookie receiver in an unenviable position. That situation only grew more difficult when a knee scope shortened his training camp. Those factors and more contributed to Watson starting the year slowly. However, he broke out in a major way midway through the season, accounting for 15 catches, 362 yards from scrimmage, and eight touchdowns during a four-game stretch. Now fully healthy and with a full season under his belt, Watson appears better positioned to meet the high expectations in 2023.

Updated Packers outlook

The ascension of Love under center complicates the projections for virtually every member of the Packers' offense and the team as a whole. Still, Watson expects to open the season as a starter and the team’s top deep threat with fellow second-year pro Romeo Doubs as his running mate.

Best-case scenario

If Love proves capable of performing at a high level — not necessarily commensurate with Rodgers' play, but strong enough for an efficient and consistent passing attack — Watson seems likely to benefit the most. The Packers figure to do a lot of their damage on play-action deep shots, an area where Watson has already demonstrated his dominance.

Worst-case scenario

On the converse, Watson’s outlook would take a significant hit if Love struggles or goes down. At this point in his career, he doesn’t seem as likely to absorb a heavy target load as Doubs. Accordingly, if the explosive plays disappear, Watson’s stat line would probably fall off more than his teammates.

Prediction

Love has attempted just 83 passes so far in his career, so any projection for him or his pass catchers will mostly build off how the Packers have conducted their offseason. Trading Rodgers to promote Love represents a vote of confidence even if it doesn’t guarantee performance. The little bit he showed in 2022 — his outing against the Philadelphia Eagles — suggests that he can deliver within the structure of the offense. Watson only needs the ball and some open space to break a big play. Health permitting, the second-year wideout should exceed last season’s catch and yardage totals while his touchdown total should look fairly similar.