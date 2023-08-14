Chargers WR Mike Williams: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been a fairly consistent pass-catching option with the franchise over the last several seasons and will look to keep that rolling into 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Mike Williams Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Williams played 13 games last season and caught 63-of-93 targets for 895 yards with four touchdowns. He played in a meaningless Week 18 matchup and suffered an injury that forced him to miss the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Updated Chargers outlook

Los Angeles’ offense could look a bit different this season as it turns in a new direction with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator. Justin Herbert is a quality starting quarterback who could be a huge factor in this league for years to come. Additionally, the Chargers landed former TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Best case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for Williams to play the full season after missing a few contests in the 2022 season. If he’s able to stay on the field, Williams’ ceiling is likely as a No. 2 wide receiver in standard fantasy leagues. He’ll be limited by the presence of Keenan Allen, and the Chargers just spent a first-round pick on a wideout, so Johnston will likely see plenty of targets.

Worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for Johnston to surpass Williams as a target in this offense, which might not be able to satisfy three usable fantasy wide receivers. He has proven to be a dependable pro at the wide receiver position, but Los Angeles is clearly looking for more out of the position. Williams could start to see his numbers dip as Johnston gets things figured out at this level.

Prediction

Williams should have a fairly high floor as a capable wide receiver in this offense with years of proven stability. However, the upside is unlikely to be as high as it has been compared to earlier in his career. Williams can safely be used as a third wide receiver and FLEX option, but more targets could start to go Johnston’s way over the course of the season.