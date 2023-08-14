Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

We don’t need to remind you just what an eyesore the Denver Broncos offense was last season. But there were bright spots, at least one, and that was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who reached career highs, despite his team putting out an unwatchable product. Fortunately, Jeudy and the Broncos are poised for better things year.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jerry Jeudy Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In his third season as a pro, Jeudy caught 67 passes on 100 targets, turning those catches into 972 yards and six touchdowns, career highs in every category, save targets.

Updated Broncos outlook

The Broncos are banking on an offensive boost from hiring head coach Sean Payton. The focus of that work will be turning around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton has a solid cast of characters to work with, including Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims rounding out the top of the receiver depth chart. It’s no sure thing, but odds are on Payton getting a lot more from this offense than the atrocious show we saw last season under Nathaniel Hackett.

Best case scenario

Jeudy has yet to realize his potential. He’s got a high ceiling that he could see this year with an improved offense. With a more efficient passing game, Jeudy could blow past the 1,000-yard mark this season as the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver.

Worst case scenario

What if the Wilson we saw last season is all that’s left? It’s possible. And if that’s the case, it could be hard for Jeudy to match his totals from last season.

Prediction

With the expected offensive improvements under Payton and Jeudy’s full potential still unrealized, he could once again reach career highs in 2023. That would make him a solid WR3 or with the potential to be a very good WR2 in fantasy football lineups.