Terry McLaurin: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Terry McLaurin is set for another quality fantasy football campaign as the Washington Commanders head into the 2023-24 season. Sam Howell appears primed to be Washington’s starting quarterback, so it will be interesting to see how this impacts McLaurin as the team’s top pass-catcher.

2023 Fantasy Football: McLaurin Profile

Recap of 2022 season

McLaurin has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, showcasing his ability to rack up impressive numbers. McLaurin’s reliable production keeps him in WR1 territory and provides fantasy managers with a high floor with consistent production. He has proven himself as a reliable target for whoever has been at quarterback, making him a valuable asset in fantasy leagues in 2023.

Best-case scenario

There’s a lot of excitement in the Washington organization about Howell taking over under center. The second-year QB’s connection with McLaurin will be vital early on. A receiver is only as good as the person throwing him the football, so the hope is that Howell hits the ground running in training camp.

Worst-case scenario

The Commanders became more of a run-heavy team in 2022. With Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson leading the backfield, it’s no surprise that they want to play to their strengths at times. Depending on how head coach Ron Rivera paces the plays through the air and pass attempts for Howell in the offense, McLaurin might not see consistent volume at least at the start of the year or for an extended time.

Prediction

Coming off three impressive seasons where his fantasy average was eight points or higher in standard scoring formats, we can trust that McLaurin will continue to have a high floor as a WR1. Look for his touchdown total to improve heading into his fifth campaign, and he should be in for another 1,000-yard season in the Commanders' offense.