Colts WR Michael Pittman: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been a fairly consistent pass-catching threat in the offense over the last couple of seasons. He’s dealing with a hip injury this offseason without a timetable for a potential return after missing spring workouts. Pittman said his goal is to be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

2023 Fantasy Football: Michael Pittman Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Pittman played 16 games last season and caught 99 passes on 141 targets with 925 yards with four touchdowns. He also gained 30 yards on the ground on three rushing attempts. Pittman put up similar numbers to his breakout season in 2021, when he went for over 1,000 receiving yards and six TDs.

Updated Colts outlook

Indianapolis will have a new look on offense this upcoming season, and it’s one of the few teams in the league that doesn’t have a clear starting quarterback at this point. Gardner Minshew was signed this offseason, and the Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Expectations are for Richardson to be the starter but its unclear if that will last all season. The Colts may also trade RB Jonathan Taylor before the start of the 2023 season after he requested a trade.

Best case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for the quarterback play to increase significantly this season, whether it’s Minshew or Richardson. If that happens and another pass-catcher emerges in this offense, Pittman could be in for his best year yet. It’s unclear what the issue is with the hip at this point but assuming that’s healthy for the season, a top-10 fantasy finish is the ceiling for Pittman.

Worst case scenario

Pittman still has a fairly high floor as the most proven pass-catcher on the roster by far, but a potential issue might be the quarterback position. Minshew is a capable QB but clearly not the long-term option with Richardson waiting in the wings. If Richardson gets on the field, it may take some time for him to adjust to the NFL level, which may cost Pittman from a fantasy perspective. It’s not unrealistic for him to fall out of the top 30 among wide receivers in the worst-case scenario.

Prediction

Pittman is a proven option as a wide receiver with 187 receptions for 2,007 yards with 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Sticking with the same numbers over the last two years is a strong projection with the number of potential variables. Not having an elite quarterback and another proven pass-catcher may become an issue, but Pittman overcame that as a pro. Also, monitor the Taylor situation. If he’s traded, that impacts the offense immensely. He can be used as a No. 2 wide receiver in standard leagues and a FLEX option as well assuming the hip is not an issue heading into the season.