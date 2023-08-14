Saints WR Chris Olave: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Just over a year ago, the New Orleans Saints made a bold move. The team traded up all the way to the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State’s Chris Olave. While an uncommon maneuver for a wide receiver, Olave did everything one could ask of a rookie. If not for his college teammate’s similar stellar first NFL campaign, Olave might have taken home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

2023 Fantasy Football: Chris Olave Profile

Recap of 2022 season

The Saints entered 2022 with one starting quarterback (Jameis Winston) and finished with another (Andy Dalton). Despite the change under center, Olave tended to deliver when given the opportunity. He ranked second among rookies in receptions (72, behind only former Ohio State standout Garrett Wilson) and second among rookies in receiving yards (1,042, again behind Wilson). However, Olave appeared in two fewer games and finished roughly four percentage points better in catch rate.

Updated Saints outlook

After last season’s QB shortcomings, the Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr to a multi-year deal. Carr doesn’t offer the sizzle of other veteran quarterbacks, but he has played well within a variety of offensive systems and shouldn’t have too much trouble adjusting to New Orleans. Olave should again serve as WR1.

Best-case scenario

With Carr at the controls, Olave could and probably should exceed all of last season’s totals. That includes touchdowns, where he managed just four in 2022. Olave’s route-running prowess combined with Carr’s smart decision-making should yield more production when the Saints reach the red zone.

Worst-case scenario

If Carr struggles to adapt to his new team for whatever reason, Olave will endure another season like his rookie campaign. That doesn’t mean he’ll completely fall off the map, but he wouldn’t reach the end zone more often than he did a year ago.

Prediction

Carr and Olave develop a strong rapport early, leading to the latter establishing himself as one of the better wide receivers in the league. Olave sees modest gains in every major statistical category while rounding out his game over the course of 2023. That would mean WR2 production this year, setting him up for a potential breakout in 2024.