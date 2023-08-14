Bears WR D.J. Moore: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver D.J. Moore joined the Chicago Bears this offseason, part of the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. The change of scenery should do wonders for Moore.

2023 Fantasy Football: D.J. Moore Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Despite the quarterback tumult that was a regular thing in Carolina for most of Moore’s time there, he still managed to finish with a career-high seven touchdowns last season, along with 888 yards on 63 catches. However, it was also the first time in three seasons he didn’t have at least 1,100 yards.

Updated Bears outlook

The Bears have built a nice offensive core around quarterback Justin Fields. While Moore instantly slots in as the No. 1 receiver in Chicago, they’ve got a solid trio with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool behind him. There will be more targets to go around, and with Fields’ running ability, it’s fair to wonder about the Bears' passing volume. Still, Moore landed in a great situation and his career should really take off with the Bears.

Best case scenario

Moore can handle a hefty load. In 2021, he was targeted 163 times, catching 93 for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. And that was with Sam Darnold starting most of the season under center. While there will be competition for targets, Moore’s ceiling is high. With 70-80 catches and with Fields throwing him the ball, Moore could reach a career-high in yardage.

Worst case scenario

It’s hard not to be positive about Moore’s situation in Chicago, making even the worst-case scenario an improvement. What could happen is that he sees his overall target share more evenly distributed among the depth chart and the Bears opt not to pass as much as they could with a threatening ground game. In that case, Moore’s numbers could look a little more like they did last season in Carolina.

Prediction

The Bears didn’t bring in Moore to be a bit player — he’s the unquestioned No. 1 wideout there. Expect to see the kind of production that matches that role.