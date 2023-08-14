Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After plenty of back-and-forth and speculation throughout the offseason, DeAndre Hopkins found his new team after signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract as he looks to pair alongside a promising young receiver in Treylon Burks and arguably one of the NFL’s best running backs in Derrick Henry.

2023 Fantasy Football: DeAndre Hopkins Profile

Recap of 2022 season

After being suspended for the first six games of the season after being found in violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Arizona Cardinals, totaling 64 receptions for 717 yards with three touchdowns. Despite the missed time, he still averaged 16.9 PPR fantasy points per game and finished as WR47 in total fantasy points scored.

Updated Titans outlook

Tennesse has a promising offensive roster led by veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Henry, Burks and Hopkins. And yet, there isn’t much to be excited about at the onset given the Titans’ fondness for running the ball last season. In 2022, Tennessee ranked 30th with an average of 26.8 pass attempts per game, while they ranked 11th with an average of 28.6 rushing attempts per game.

Best case scenario

Fantasy managers with Hopkins on their team will hope for a more balanced offense in Tennessee next season. The Titans will have to throw to keep defenses honest and Henry fresh. That could give us some hope that the passing game will improve. If Tannehill can stay healthy for the majority of the season, it gives Hopkins the best chance of logging ample production by catching passes from a veteran signal-caller, as opposed to rookie Will Levis or second-year man Malik Willis.

Worst case scenario

If Tannehill is again forced to miss time and that moves either Willis or Levis under center, it’s safe to say that Hopkins’ fantasy value will be severely capped. Willis did not flash much upside last season, failing to reach more than 99 passing yards in a game. Levis will surely go through some learning curves after transitioning from the collegiate level. If either of those two becomes starters, Tennessee could easily lean on the run game once more, rendering Hopkins irrelevant.

Prediction

We’ll hold out hope that Tannehill will remain healthy for 2023, at least for the duration of the fantasy season. He gives Hopkins the best opportunity to return to Pro Bowl form, so he should easily surpass the 572 and 717 receiving yards recorded over the last two seasons. Between 900-1,000 yards receiving is within the realm of possibility, with a PPR average of roughly 18.0 to 20.0 fantasy points per game.