Chargers WR Keenan Allen: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

When he was on the field last season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen looked like his usual self, one of the more productive players at his position. The problem is that Allen wasn’t on the field all that often. This season, the Chargers boast a deeper group of pass-catchers, and Allen’s place in the mix is more of an unknown than we’ve seen in quite some time.

2023 Fantasy Football: Keenan Allen Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Allen battled injuries throughout the season in 2022, limiting him to just 10 games. However, when he was on the field, he was still quarterback Justin Herbert’s go-to guy. Allen caught 66 passes on 89 targets with 752 yards and four touchdowns. That was his best yards per game total since 2016, and when he was on the field, he was still getting an average north of nine targets per contest, pretty much where he’s always been with Herbert under center.

Updated Chargers outlook

As expected the Chargers spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver, drafting TCU’s Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick. He’ll instantly slot in as the third receiver, paired with Mike Williams on the outside while Allen holds down the slot.

The Chargers brought in Kellen Moore to run the offense this season, and that means a fast-paced approach with lots of scoring. It could be a productive year for the offensive skill players if they can stay on the field.

Best case scenario

Allen and Herbert have an established connection, and that’s not going away as long as Allen’s on the field. With a full season, there’s no reason to think that he shouldn’t once again see between 9-10 targets per contest, which could easily translate into the kind of production we’ve seen in the past, i.e. something like 1,100+ yards and half a dozen touchdowns or more.

Worst case scenario

Aside from the health concerns of a 31-year-old receiver, it’s possible Allen doesn’t see as much work with more mouths to feed on the offense. That could pull his numbers down, making him a WR3 with a solid floor but a low ceiling.

Prediction

As long as he stays on the field, we should see something closer to the version of Allen we saw in 2021, making him a solid option in fantasy football lineups.