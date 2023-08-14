Browns WR Amari Cooper: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Despite the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, WR Amari Cooper did wind up having a pretty good season for himself in his first year. Outside of a down year in 2021, when healthy, Cooper’s been one of the more reliable wide receivers in the league and a consistent presence in fantasy football lineups.

2023 Fantasy Football: Amari Cooper Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Cooper scored a career-high nine touchdowns with the Browns last season, despite the team’s quarterback play. He had 78 catches on 132 targets, the later number tying a career-high. His 59 percent catch rate was the first time since 2017 he dipped below 60 percent in that department, a reflection of the poor quarterbacking the Browns got from Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson last year.

Updated Browns outlook

The outlook for Cooper and the Browns depends largely on a rebound from Watson, who disappointed when he finally got back into action for six games last season. He’ll have another receiver who can provide some help in Elijah Moore, who was acquired from the Jets. What’s not clear is how much Moore’s presence will eat into Cooper’s targets. It’s probably going to affect the other receivers more than Cooper, but he could still see fewer looks from Watson.

Best case scenario

Cooper topped 1,100 yards for the fourth time in his career last season. Had the quarterback play been better he could have easily broken the 1,200-yard mark for the first time. With the expected improvement from Watson this season, Cooper could really ball out, even with Moore commanding a large role in the passing game. With some improvement from this offense, Cooper has a chance to post career highs this season.

Worst case scenario

Cooper seems to have found a solid floor of 1,000 yards, but if Cleveland’s offense doesn’t get better, that might be his ceiling. The Browns also should lean on RB Nick Chubb heavily again this season, which means a more run-heavy attack. If defenses hone in on Chubb and force Watson to throw, that could mean more blanket coverage on Cooper unless Moore and another option can consistently get open.

Prediction

It’s reasonable to expect Cooper to put up similar numbers to last season. If the Browns’ quarterback play improves, he should easily be able to hit that mark even with the addition of Moore.