Bills RB Damien Harris: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After producing well for the New England Patriots over the last three NFL seasons, Damien Harris is getting a fresh start with a rival franchise. Harris signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, and he should quickly carve out a role in one of the league’s most dominant offenses in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Damien Harris

Recap of 2022 season

Harris played a key role for New England in the early part of 2022. While his production gradually dissipated thanks to the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson, Harris recorded 462 rushing yards on 106 attempts for three touchdowns. The former Alabama product also added commendable numbers as a receiver, hauling in 17-of-23 targets for 97 yards in 11 appearances. He matched Stevenson’s TD production from inside the red zone last season (three times), despite receiving fewer carries in that area (19-to-6).

Updated Bills outlook

Finishing with a 13-3 record, and falling short of the AFC title game once again, the Bills are looking to get over the hump in 2023. The Bills took TE Dalton Kincaid out of Utah in the first round to shore up that position. Buffalo also added WR Justin Shorter out of Florida in the draft. In free agency, Harris was the big signing on offense. Most of the rest of the players signed were depth moves.

Best-case scenario

Earlier this offseason, Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed the team’s desire to add a more extensive back to complement smaller running backs like 2022 rookie standout James Cook and veteran Nyheim Hines. Harris stands at 5-foot-11, 214 pounds, and has the power-back running style that the Bills might have been missing in recent seasons. The hope is that Harris can erase any concerns about his injury history, and become the No. 1 ball carrier that the Bills need him to be next season.

Worst-case scenario

Harris is playing on a one-year contract with Buffalo, which means immense pressure on the 26-year-old to prove that his best games aren’t behind him. He had nine healthy games last season, where he turned in an average of 8.8 standard fantasy points on 11 carries for 49 yards per game. He can’t afford to be sidelined as much as he has been, or this could amplify Cook and Hines' roles as the season progresses.

Prediction

While the presence of Josh Allen as a rushing threat near the goal line may impact Harris’ touchdown totals, there is still an opportunity for Harris to emerge as the primary option in those situations. He has proven successful in short-yardage situations, so you can make a strong case that he’ll exceed his disappointing 2022 TD total of three. Despite Allen’s rushing prowess to deal with, Harris has solid value in the mid-to-late stages of fantasy drafts, and he’ll likely be a top contributor out of the Bills’ backfield early on.