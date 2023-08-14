Jets RB Breece Hall: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets were a mess at the most important position last season with a rotating cast of quarterbacks. They received a significant upgrade this offseason by landing Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and that should have a huge impact on the offense overall. Running back Breece Hall should benefit from this change as long as he can get back on the field quickly.

2023 Fantasy Football: Breece Hall Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Hall had his rookie year cut short with a torn ACL in 2022 after playing in seven games with two starts. He was highly productive in his limited sample size with 463 yards on 80 carries, which is 5.8 yards per attempt, scoring four rushing touchdowns. Hall was also a contributor in the passing game with 19 receptions for 218 yards with another TD.

Updated Jets outlook

The franchise made the biggest move of the offseason in landing Rodgers, and he brought wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with him. On the offensive line, guard Nate Herbig signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jets landed former Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer. New York spent a second-round pick on former Wisconsin Badgers center Joe Tippmann.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario is for Hall to be completely healthy come Week 1 and pick up right where he left off. He was about to have an incredibly productive season before going down with the injury and could get right back to that production if he healed properly throughout this offseason. If that happens, Hall could flirt with top-10 status as a fantasy running back.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for Hall to not be fully healthy at the start of the season or if he doesn’t trust his cutting ability coming off an ACL tear. Rodgers didn’t have a very good season in 2022 and if that continues into his first year with the Jets, that would also have a bit of an impact on Hall’s value this season.

Prediction

Hall can be selected as a top-15 fantasy football running back with fairly high upside. He’s clearly the go-to guy heading into his second NFL season and could develop into a fantasy star. At the very least, you can get a reliable second running back who has the ability to outperform expectations in 2023.