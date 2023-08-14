Packers RB Aaron Jones: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers offense will have a new look to it with Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position, but what will it mean for the rushing attack? Aaron Jones has been a strong fantasy running back every year, and here’s an overview of what you can expect from him heading into 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Aaron Jones Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Jones started all 17 games last season and rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards on 5.3 yards per carry, though he scored just two rushing touchdowns. Jones played a key role in the passing game again with a career-high 59 receptions for 395 yards with five TDs.

Updated Packers outlook

Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joined Rodgers with the New York Jets, and tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. went to the Chicago Bears. Green Bay didn’t do much to impact the rushing attack this offseason with most of the same faces we saw last year as far as offensive linemen and backs.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario for Jones would be for the Packers to rely on the run game even more with the expected downgrade at quarterback as Love enters Year 1 as a full-time starter. The attempts and yards should still be there but if Jones can get himself into the end zone more often, he could be a top-10 fantasy running back.

Worst-case scenario

Jones will turn 29 during the 2023 season, which is getting up there in running back years. There’s no reason to expect it, but we’ve seen plenty of RBs start to decline at this stage of their career. It’s more likely AJ Dillon continues to steal touchdowns when the Packers get in close and if Love struggles this season, opposing defenses could start to stack the box to stuff the run.

Prediction

Jones’ involvement in the passing game gives him a reasonably high floor, especially in a PPR league, and that should continue if Love gets into dump-off mode. The lack of touchdowns in the running game is a bit concerning, but it’s tough to have less than he had last season. Jones should be a regular starter in fantasy lineups as a reliable No. 2 running back.