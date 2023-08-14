Bucs RB Rachaad White: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White emerged in the second half of the 2022 season and could be poised for an even bigger role in 2023. Below, we’ll explain whether or not you should believe the hype in White’s fantasy football draft profile for the upcoming season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Rachaad White Profile

Recap of 2022 season

White started the season seeing limited work, but his role grew as the games went along. Eventually, White was seeing more work than veteran RB Leonard Fournette, and the rookie came through with 10+ fantasy points (PPR scoring) in six of the last eight regular-season games.

Updated Buccaneers outlook

The Buccaneers are expected to take a step back across the board this season. It’s difficult to predict how that will impact White. For starters, the Bucs released Fournette and brought in Chase Edmonds to help White in the backfield. Tampa Bay isn’t expected to play with the lead in many games, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists their over/under at 6.5. However, White should see plenty of work regardless of the game script, as he has proven himself a capable receiving back.

Best-case scenario

White runs with the starting job and carves out a vital role in the Tampa Bay offense. The offensive line should be improved. On top of that, he doesn’t have a ton of competition in the backfield alongside Edmonds and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker. While featuring the most upside of those options, White sees a vast majority of snaps and comes through with a solid season in rushing and receiving.

Worst-case scenario

White only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season and he scored just one rushing touchdown in 129 carries. What if Edmonds is the more efficient rusher while also taking the goal-line carries? If White is designated to more of a receiving role, can we trust QB Baker Mayfield (or whoever is QB) to get him the ball?

Prediction

While playing for Tampa Bay isn’t the best situation, it appears that White has plenty of opportunity to prove himself this year. Fantasy football, after all, is a game of opportunity, and White’s emergence as the Bucs’ lead back gives him plenty of upside. There’s a good chance he’ll rack up 1,000+ total yards with 5-7 touchdowns and plenty of receptions to boost his PPR totals.