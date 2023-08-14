Eagles RB D’Andre Swift: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

D’Andre Swift was traded on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft and is now suiting up for his hometown team, and reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 NFL season. What can we expect from Swift in the Philly offense, as the team looks to make another run for a Super Bowl?

Recap of 2022 season

Swift was on pace for a monster campaign in 2022. He was in a limited situation with fellow Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams eating away at his scoring opportunities. However, Swift still managed to turn in 931 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Updated Eagles outlook

While a three-point Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was stratospheres away from what they were out to achieve in 2023, the Eagles were the most dominant team in the NFL throughout the regular season.

Offensively, however, it turned out that they were not up to par with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s offense in a high-scoring shootout affair. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has gone out and explored every possible way to correct that thus far in the 2023 offseason. Locking down a gargantuan contract extension with QB Jalen Hurts was the priority. Holding the best offensive line in the league together for at least another season was fantastic. But essentially swapping out Miles Sanders for two versatile offensive weapons in Swift and Rashaad Penny at the RB position was icing on the cake.

The Eagles are on pace for another memorable campaign and should have a ton of fantasy points on the way from a multitude of weapons in the offense.

Best-case scenario

The best case for Swift is that he can remain healthy, and carve out consistent reps in the offense. He’s the top RB in the backfield for the foreseeable future, but as head coach Nick Sirianni has shown us in his two years with the team, the play-calling won’t be built around just one ball carrier. Penny and last year’s postseason hero Kenneth Gainwell will be itching for their opportunity, as well as Boston Scott. That said, Swift’s receiving capabilities that we saw throughout his time with the Lions should keep him in the RB1/2 category, regardless of how the workload shakes out.

Worst-case scenario

During his three-year NFL tenure, Swift has yet to appear in more than 14 games in a season. Be wary of his injury history before taking a chance on him in the early stages of fantasy drafts.

Prediction

Swift is likely to be a sought-after commodity in fantasy this year despite the trade. Targeting him in the middle rounds of the draft, typically around the third or fourth round, is advisable to secure his services and take advantage of the ceiling he has to offer. Pairing him with a reliable backup option is recommended, in the case of any potential workload management or injury concerns.