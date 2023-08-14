Eagles RB Rashaad Penny: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Rashaad Penny is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles heading into 2023. If you recall, Penny showed promise with Seattle, but he never had a true breakout season due to lingering injuries. Will a change of scenery serve him well? Let’s break it down in Penny’s fantasy football draft profile for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Rashaad Penny Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Penny succumbed to injury yet again in 2022, playing in only five games. The 220-pound rusher was efficient in limited duty, averaging 6.1 yards per carry with two touchdowns on 57 attempts. There’s no doubt that Penny is a strong runner, averaging 5.7 yards per carry across 337 career attempts.

Updated Eagles outlook

The Eagles hold a strong offense that should be in plenty of situations to run the football. Miles Sanders is no longer with Philadelphia, but the team brought in former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift while also re-signing Boston Scott. In other words, Penny could have some competition in the backfield.

Best-case scenario

Penny finally stays healthy and turns his promising efficiency into fantasy production, rewarding managers that click his name on draft day. It would be great if Penny then saw a snowball of more opportunity, even around the goal line.

Worst-case scenario

Aside from the injury issues popping up, Penny falls into a running back rotation with Swift and Scott. Penny’s week-to-week production becomes extremely difficult to pinpoint, and QB Jalen Hurts scoops up almost all of the short-yardage touchdowns.

Prediction

While there’s no disputing Penny’s talent level, it’s hard to feel overly confident in his volume this season. As mentioned above, he’ll battle Swift, Scott, and Hurts for carries. One has to believe that Hurts will siphon most of the rushing touchdowns, and Swift will handle the receiving responsibilities. That leaves Penny in a rotation with very limited touchdown upside, and the injury risk is still very real.