Panthers RB Miles Sanders: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Miles Sanders was a solid running back with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it always seemed he wasn’t used enough until last season. Sanders did a good job staying calm, but couldn’t have been too happy with his role before 2022. This offseason, he signed with the Carolina Panthers where he should be the RB1 and has a chance to have another strong season.

2023 Fantasy Football: Miles Sanders Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Sanders had 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished as RB10 in standard fantasy scoring. Sanders helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance and had the best season of his career. Now in Carolina, there isn’t as much hype, but his role should be bigger and the team will rely on him more.

Updated Carolina Panthers outlook

The Panthers had the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and drafted Alabama QB Bryce Young, who could be eased into the NFL. He has a ton of ability running the ball, so he could help open things up for running backs similar to what Jalen Hurts did in Philadelphia. The offensive line should also take a step forward this season.

Best-case scenario

Sanders finished as a RB10 or better in Carolina. He could finish with 275-plus carries for 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns. That would put him in the top-5 fantasy back conversation, but we haven't seen him at his best in the NFL. The Panthers don’t really have a threat to Sanders in the backfield, so he will be getting the majority of the touches.

Worst-case scenario

Chuba Hubbard takes a step forward this season and that has an impact on Sanders’ usage. But the worst Sanders could finish in Carolina is somewhere in the tail-end of the top-20 RBs. Young may go through some growing pains, but Sanders can make his job easier and is ready to be more involved.

Prediction

Sanders could be a low-end RB1 this season. He should go for over 270 carries, 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns. Sanders really should have another impressive season in Carolina and will be exciting to see what he can do with his new team.