Ravens RB JK Dobbins: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Nobody has gotten to see Baltimore Ravens RB JK Dobbins at his best in the NFL as he’s been banged up for the majority of his career. He had a stellar rookie year and was looking like the next star for the Ravens at running back, but a torn ACL put a snag in those plans. Dobbins was still finding running room but didn’t have the same breakaway speed in 2022 as he did as a rookie.

2023 Fantasy Football: JK Dobbins Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Dobbins missed nine games in 2022 recovering from the torn ACL. He had 92 carries during the regular season for 520 yards and two touchdowns. In the final four games, Dobbins averaged just over 14 carries and 99.25 yards per game. In the Ravens’ playoff loss, he had 13 carries for 62 yards. After the game, he voiced his displeasure with his number of carries. Dobbins finished as RB48 by standard fantasy football scoring.

Updated Baltimore Ravens outlook

The Ravens added a ton at wide receiver. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor while also drafting B.C. WR Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The only offensive lineman Baltimore lost was Ben Powers, who started at left guard.

The Ravens got rid of offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was known for running the ball more. Baltimore hired Todd Monken, known for being balanced with success in the run game and passing game. The offense should open things up more in the passing game with QB Lamar Jackson and a new stable of receivers.

Best-case scenario

A top five fantasy season for Dobbins. At the end of last season, he showed his ability to carry the run game and if he had that consistency all season, he would've been viewed as a top back in the NFL. Dobbins could also see more work in the passing game under Monken. Last season, Dobbins didn’t get as much work in the red zone, but the Ravens struggled as a one-dimensional offense in that area. With a new OC, Jackson healthy, and more of a threat in the passing game, that could open up Dobbins for more TD chances. Dobbins could have a top-8 RB fantasy football performance.

Worst-case scenario

Dobbins is a middle-of-the-pack running back and splits carries with Gus Edwards. The two have a completely different run style as Edwards is a power back and Dobbins is a speed back. But Dobbins should be on the field much more this season. Edwards’ role could go down a bit, but he should still get his touches. Dobbins could voice his displeasure if that’s the case and could end up getting traded.

Prediction

Expect to see a season closer to the best-case scenario from Dobbins. Don’t be surprised if Dobbins is top-10 in rushing yards and touchdowns this season. Monken may not give Dobbins as many carry early on, but that shouldn’t stop him from leading the backfield. Dobbins showed great ability at the end of last season and should be getting healthier, which could lead to a breakout performance in a contract year.