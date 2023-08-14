Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots had an up-and-down season in 2022. Put it all together, and he ranked 10th in fantasy points per game at the running back position. There’s room for him to improve on that in 2023, and we’ll break it down in Stevenson’s fantasy football draft profile below.

2023 Fantasy Football: Rhamondre Stevenson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Stevenson went over 20 fantasy points (PPR scoring) seven times in 2022. However, all but one of those occasions happened between Week 3 and Week 15. Altogether, Stevenson had 1,400+ total yards with six total touchdowns. His 88 targets, 69 receptions and 421 receiving yards came as a pleasant surprise.

Updated Patriots outlook

In the past, Stevenson often battled fellow running back Damien Harris for touches. That won’t be the case moving forward, as Harris is now with the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots still want to run the ball more than average, and Stevenson should continue to be a part of the short passing game. However, New England has a grueling schedule this season.

Best-case scenario

Stevenson runs with the heightened workload and becomes a top-5 running back. This would require the 25-year-old to run with the same efficiency as his 5.0 yards per carry last season but improve in the touchdown department. It’s curious that Stevenson only scored six total touchdowns last season despite having 298 touches. Some improvement (and better luck) in that category would put him over the top.

Worst-case scenario

The efficiency falls, and the Patriots succumb to a difficult schedule that takes Stevenson out of the game script. Yes, he’s a solid receiver, but most of Stevenson’s upside comes from the ability to handle around 20 carries while ripping off big plays. His shortage of touchdowns from last season is more of a reality than a misnomer.

Prediction

Stevenson is locked into a high-usage role for a team that wants to run the football. He’s a three-down back who could expect some positive touchdown regression. The Patriots and Stevenson have a tough schedule, but the expected volume should override that concern. Our prediction is that Stevenson retains his impressive yardage total from last season while flirting with double-digit touchdowns. This pushes him toward the top five running backs in fantasy football.