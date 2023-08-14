Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

To anyone who ever watched Tony Pollard blow up the box score only to see the Dallas Cowboys then lean on Ezekiel Elliott for sheer volume a week later, well, this season is for you. Pollard is officially “The Man” in Dallas’ backfield this year after Elliott was given his walking papers. An explosive runner, this should be the year Pollard becomes a reliable RB1 with a tantalizingly high ceiling.

2023 Fantasy Football: Tony Pollard Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Pollard led the Cowboys with 1,007 rushing yards last season, but his nine touchdowns and 193 carries were second to Elliott’s totals in those departments. As a receiver, Pollard caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. He had four games with multiple touchdowns and seven games where he accumulated more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Updated Cowboys outlook

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys add another running back who could eat into Pollard’s totals this season, but we’re unlikely to see a situation where there’s anything close to the committee the Cowboys had with Elliott. Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn are the three backs behind Pollard on the depth chart.

Dallas put up an average of more than 27 points per game last season, the fourth-best offense in the NFL. It’s safe to expect similar numbers in 2023. And we know head coach Mike McCarthy is going to run the ball plenty, so Pollard figures to be one of the most consistent producers in that lineup.

Best-case scenario

Last year, Pollard and Elliott combined for more than 420 carries. Now that Pollard has the spotlight to himself, there’s a scenario where we can imagine him getting 300 or more of those. If he does, he could sail past the 1,000-yard mark, getting closer to 1,500 yards, with a bump in his receiving numbers. He could easily be one of the three best running backs in fantasy football this season.

Worst-case scenario

Outside of an injury, there’s still the chance that the Cowboys could bring in another running back to pair to make a committee more like what we saw last season. While there aren’t really many options available that would relegate Pollard to a smaller role, it could be enough of a split to keep him from hitting the elite RB1 tier.

Prediction

Pollard should be one of the most reliable RB1 options in fantasy football this season if not a top-5 option.