Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Running backs rarely get selected high in the first round of the NFL Draft these days, but the Atlanta Falcons expect big things out of Texas back Bijan Robinson, who was taken eighth overall this spring. The Falcons have a strong stable of young weapons at the skill positions, and it will be interesting to see how quickly Robinson can catch on as a rookie. Here’s an overview of what to expect in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Bijan Robinson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In his third and final year with the Texas Longhorns, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards on 258 carries (6.1 y/a) with 18 touchdowns. In the receiving game, he caught 19 balls for 314 yards with two additional scores before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Updated Falcons outlook

The Falcons could be an interesting offense to watch develop with Desmond Ridder, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Robinson operating at the skill positions. Atlanta also spent its second-round pick on offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron to give the O-Line a boost, and also re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year deal.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario is for Robinson to hit the ground running and become a major contributor right away. If the offense clicks early in the season, there’s a case to be made for Robinson to be the top running back in fantasy football. He has plenty of versatility and should be able to handle a monster workload in Year 1.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for the Falcons’ offensive attack to underperform, which could happen with Ridder entering his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. Robinson should get plenty of touches throughout the year, but many rookies start to fade late in the year, which could be an issue come fantasy playoff time. Last season, Tyler Allgeier had over 200 carries and 1,000 rushing yards. He’s also just 23 years old. If Robinson goes through any growing pains, Allgeier could steal carries and make the backfield more of a split.

Prediction

Robinson is going to be a fantasy football star and is worth selecting as one of the top running backs on your draft board even as a rookie. There’s not a ton of competition around him at the RB position in Atlanta and he should get a ton of carries in addition to his versatility in the passing game. Scoring touchdowns wasn’t an issue in college, and it shouldn’t be an issue in the pros. He’s a top-5 fantasy RB heading into draft season.