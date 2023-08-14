Titans QB Will Levis: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

With the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans grabbed who they hope will be their quarterback of the future in Kentucky’s Will Levis. Just how soon that future starts remains to be seen, but with a big arm and the ability to make plays on the ground too, Levis is someone who’ll be on the fantasy football radars right away.

2023 Fantasy Football: Will Levis Profile

Recap of 2022 season

In his first season with Kentucky in 2021, Levis had 2,827 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 376 yards that season and nine rushing touchdowns. Levis struggled with injuries last season, starting 11 games with 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and just two rushing scores.

Updated Titans outlook

Ryan Tannehill is the presumed starter for the Titans this season, though this is his last season under contract and he’s coming off an injury-riddled year. The team doesn’t look especially competitive this season, so should Tannehill struggle, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Levis replaced him on short notice.

Best-case scenario

It’s possible that Levis could win the starting job out of camp. A limited array of pass catchers could limit his production as a passer, but he could put up good enough numbers on the ground to be a decent streaming option from time to time in fantasy football leagues.

Worst-case scenario

He might not see the field much at all this year, too, at least no more than a couple of games.

Prediction

There’s a lot to like about Levis’ future, but in fantasy football leagues, he’s probably no more than someone to have on the radar as a potential waiver-wire addition should he get the starting job during the year.