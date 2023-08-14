Bills QB Josh Allen: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Over recent seasons, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the most consistent and top-performing players in fantasy football. He also happens to keep his team in the mix for a Super Bowl, driving an offense that regularly puts up an average of nearly 30 points per game.

And there’s no reason to think things will be any different in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Josh Allen Profile

Recap of 2022 season

He threw for more than 4,200 yards last season and tossed 35 touchdowns, For the third season in a row he’s had at least 35 passing scores. He got picked off 14 times. On the ground, Allen had another strong season too, running for 762 yards and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Little wonder why he was the second-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy, behind Patrick Mahomes.

Updated Bills outlook

The Bills are once again predicted to be one of the AFC’s elite, right up there with the Chiefs and Bengals as Super Bowl favorites. Allen and the offense should once again outscore most of the league on their way to the postseason.

Best-case scenario

Looking at his numbers, it’s clear that Allen’s been on a plateau for the last three seasons, a very high plateau. For Allen to top his recent performances, it’s not immediately clear where he’d get the additional scoring. If rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid makes an immediate impact, he’ll give the Bills more flexibility to create mismatches with opposing defenses. The best-case scenario here is that Allen throws for 40 touchdowns while keeping his rushing numbers in line with what we’ve seen.

Worst-case scenario

Barring injuries, it’s hard for Allen not to finish in the top 10 among fantasy scorers at his position. The most immediate threat to his production is the offseason talk of him running less. While 30-35 passing touchdowns would still make him a viable fantasy asset, losing his production on the ground would hurt.

Prediction

The safe bet here is that we’ll again see Allen put up numbers like we’ve seen over the past three seasons, making him a guaranteed top-5 fantasy football quarterback.