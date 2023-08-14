Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts came so close to winning a Super Bowl in his third season as a pro in 2022. While he led the Eagles to plenty of team success, Hurts also became a fantasy football star as one of the top quarterbacks in the league thanks to a significant improvement as a passer with a ton of value as a rusher.

Recap of 2022 season

Hurts put together big numbers last season with his best season through the air. He completed 66.5% of passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in his 15 regular-season games.

Updated Eagles outlook

The Eagles re-signed center Jason Kelce, but they didn’t make many other notable offensive moves through free agency aside from signing QB Marcus Mariota to back up Hurts. Philadelphia also spent most of its high-round draft picks on defensive players aside from guard Tyler Steene in Round 3.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be a repeat of Hurts’ performance from last season. The Eagles have a strong wide receiver duo with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, so there is room for those passing numbers to get even better in 2023. Philadelphia has a tremendous advantage with Hurts near the end zone, so double-digit rushing scores are likely if he stays healthy.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be an injury with as much running as he does, but Hurts has done a good job of protecting himself as a runner. On the other side, another con could be the franchise trying to protect him even more by limiting the number of rushing attempts he receives over the course of the season. Passing numbers could also regress back to his first couple of seasons with a fairly low completion percentage and poor TD-INT ratio.

Prediction

Hurts’ rushing ability gives him one of the highest floors of any fantasy football quarterback especially when the Eagles get in close. Philadelphia has perfected the QB sneak so when it gets inside the 2-yard line, you better believe Hurts is going to get at least one chance to get in the end zone. It’s difficult to find a reason why Hurts cannot be a top-5 fantasy QB again outside of an injury.