Patriots QB Mac Jones: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots enter the 2023 season banking on a change at offensive coordinator to pull what’s been a stagnant offense, not to mention a stunted career path, out of the muck.

It could be enough to make Jones a reliable contributor in fantasy football as well. Then again, there’s no guarantee he’ll hang onto the starting job.

2023 Fantasy Football: Mac Jones Profile

Recap of 2022 season

After a promising rookie season, Jones could only muster 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 14 games last season, averaging just over 214 yards per contest. He looked a little better toward the end of the season, throwing half of his touchdown total in the last three games. Still, this spring, head coach Bill Belichick refused to commit to Jones as the starter.

Updated Patriots outlook

The Patriots’ biggest offseason upgrade was hiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator. It’s a massive upgrade over Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Offseason additions like tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster should give Jones some needed help among the pass-catchers. However, losing their best playmaker, Jakobi Meyers is going to put a cap on the offense’s big-play potential.

Best-case scenario

Somewhere out there in the multiverse, there’s a version of Jones in 2023 who thrives under O’Brien’s offense, spinning gold with a group of chain-moving receivers. But even in the rosiest scenario, it’s tough to see Jones putting up much more than 25 touchdowns. The Patriots just don’t have the parts this season for that kind of output. But, maybe, he can solidify his place as the team’s starter and be ready for bigger things a season later.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario is that he loses his job to Bailey Zappe.

Prediction

Things should stabilize for Jones and the Patriots offense this season, but that’s probably not going to make him much more than a backup or streaming option on fantasy football rosters.