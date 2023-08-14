Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

After struggling through a chaotic rookie campaign, a year of change brought better things for Trevor Lawrence in his second season as the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback. After helping lead the Jaguars to the playoffs last year, a second season of stability could spell big things for Lawrence in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football: Trevor Lawrence Profile

Recap of 2022 season

It’s easy to overstate the impact changing coaches has on players, but going from Urban Meyer to Doug Pederson was night and day for Lawrence and the Jags. Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He threw just eight picks, after tossing 17 the season before.

Updated Jaguars outlook

The Jaguars will get WR Calvin Ridley back on the field after his full-season suspension last year. He’ll join Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to give them a solid top-3 at the wide receiver position. Upgrades on the offensive line should help, too.

Best-case scenario

Lawrence had a good season last year, but the Jaguars drafted him to have great seasons. If he continues at this pace, in the most optimistic scenario he could throw 10 more touchdowns and put up numbers that would make him a top-5 fantasy football quarterback.

Worst-case scenario

Even though Lawrence played worlds better last season, we still saw that tendency for him to make some head-scratching throws. It didn’t show up too much in his interception totals, but the possibility is there. That could be the biggest threat to his production this season.

Prediction

A modest improvement on his numbers from last season is the most likely outcome here, which would still make him a solid starter in fantasy football lineups.